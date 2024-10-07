Neil, the Totnes Town Maintenance Assistant is seen painting the new bollard that has recently been installed towards the top of Castle Street.
Totnes Town Council have worked closely with Devon County Council to get this bollard put in place to help protect a listed building in the street.
The upper bay windows have been repeatedly hit by larger vehicles that have ignored or not seen the width restriction notices located further down the road.
Now the bollard should help to slow down larger vehicles if they do do miss the restriction signs. Hopefully, this will prevent any more damage to one of the town's very special buildings.
If the bollard looks familiar, that's because they’ve recycled one of their old fingerposts signs for this job.