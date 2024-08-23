The Neighbourhood Watch is seeking volunteers across Devon and Cornwall to help with a range of events taking place in both counties. These events coincide with the BT digital switchover, which will be happening nationwide and will affect some of the most vulnerable members of our community. The Neighbourhood Watch is currently looking for people to come forward and assist in running these events.
A spokesperson said: "You would receive full support and training, and it is a fantastic opportunity to help others within your community feel well-informed and confident. Volunteers will help ensure people understand what will be happening, what it involves, and what is expected of them, reducing the likelihood of them being scammed or misled by misinformation."
If you are available on the dates below, you could be the person the Neighbourhood Watch is seeking:
- Axminster: 24/10/24
- St Columb Major: 24/09/24
- Kingsbridge: 30/10/24
- Torpoint: 18/11/24
- Tavistock: 13/11/24
- Camelford: 20/11/24
- Ivybridge: 19/11/24
- Bodmin: 26/11/24
- Honiton: 23/11/24
All venues are already booked, and the essentials are covered. Travel expenses will also be provided.
If you are interested in finding out more about this project, please contact the regional Volunteer Coordinator, Elaine McHarrie, at [email protected].