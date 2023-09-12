Acclaimed musician, poet, and artist Jo Beth Young is returning to Totnes - bringing songs, stories and visuals to navigate the dance of human experience for a show of music and collective healing. She will play at St Mary’s Church on Saturday 14th October.
Formerly known as Talitha Rise and RISE, Jo Beth is known for her ethereal vocals and mesmeric music which has won her awards internationally and led to her last two shows in the town selling out.
Writing from a place of raw authenticity, her poetic world comes armed with lullabies and battle cries interwoven. Her live shows are known to bring deep, emotional magic to the audience, capturing the attention of the national press who have described her live shows as "unmissable" and “exquisite”. Latest single, Wolf Song from upcoming album Broken Spells, has been released ahead of her tour of the UK and Ireland.
She will be joined on the night by acclaimed cellist, Ben Roberts and special guest singer-songwriter Ed Gild.
Jo Beth Young Shadow Navigation Show Featuring Serious Child will be on Saturday 14th October at St Mary’s Church, High Street Totnes, TQ9 5NN. Doors open at 7.30pm with the performance starting at 8pm.