Officers have arrested two men following a rape in Plymouth at the weekend.
We were called to reports of a rape of a woman at a residential property in Sherford in the early hours of the morning on Sunday 26 April.
The victim and suspects are believed to have first come into contact in the North Hill area of the city before travelling to Sherford where the incident occurred.
Detective Inspector Katy Deer said: “Our priority has been ensuring that the victim received immediate and specialist support from our officers while carrying out extensive enquiries into the incident.
“Our enquiries have resulted in the apprehension of two men, who have been arrested in connection with the incident.
“A 31-year-old man and a 19-year-old man, both residing in Plymouth, have been arrested on suspicion of rape and are in police custody.
“We remain fully committed to protecting women and girls across our communities and ask that the public continue to support us – if you have any information that could help with the investigation, please come forward.
“Anyone who may have information and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact us via 101 quoting 50260104281.”
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