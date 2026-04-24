An 85-year-old woman who faced severe declining health has called for a change in the law on assisted dying in England, saying that the current system is "unjust" for those in pain.
Susanna Griffith from Totnes, who had lived with Parkinson's disease and multiple fractures in her spine and legs, recorded a powerful and emotional message to the Totnes Times, saying that she was preparing to travel to Switzerland to end her life because she cannot access similar support in England.
Speaking about her decision, Susanna highlighted both the physical toll of her condition and the emotional strain of having to leave the country to seek help.
She said: “I am choosing to go to Switzerland to end my life. That is because these things are not available to me in England.”
Susanna said that the process of arranging an assisted death abroad comes with high costs and logistical challenges, which many people in similar situations would not be able to afford.
She added: "We should have the ability in this country to take care of these matters and not have to spend lots of money that people do not have."
While Susanna said she is fortunate enough to afford the journey, she raised concerns for others who might be suffering just as much as she was, but without the financial means or support to travel.
"It's criminal that there are so many people like me," Susanna said, adding that others may be in "equally bad or worse" circumstances.
Susanna also said that England is falling behind other countries where assisted dying is permitted. She said the current situation leaves vulnerable people without what she described as an essential end-of-life choice, saying, "We must get there. And I hope that we will."
Ahead of the final sitting of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill in the House of Lords on Friday, April 24, hundreds of supporters gathered in Parliament Square in solidarity with terminally ill people.
Despite backing from MPs and public support, campaigners say the bill has been deliberately set to run out of time, with broadcaster and campaign supporter Prue Leith describing it as a "deliberate obstruction by a small number of peers."
However, under the currently proposed bill, people in Susanna’s situation would not be eligible for assisted dying.
A spokesperson from the campaign organisation Dignity and Dying said: “While we have enormous sympathy for all those who suffer, Susanna would not be eligible for an assisted death under the Terminally Ill Adults Bill currently progressing through Parliament, and Dignity in Dying remains committed to terminal illness as a key eligibility criterion.
“This reflects a fundamental distinction between controlling the manner and timing of an imminent death and shortening life more broadly. This model, which provides terminally ill, mentally competent adults with individual choice while ensuring meaningful protection for everyone at the end of life, is working safely in states across the US and has since been replicated in Australia, New Zealand, the Isle of Man, and Jersey.
“We know from overseas evidence that law change of this kind brings individual experiences of suffering out of the shadows, enabling more honest conversations with loved ones and care teams. That helps everyone, including those who would never be eligible for this option.”
Susanna’s case also highlights what campaigners describe as a growing trend of Britons being forced to travel abroad to end their lives, due to the legal restrictions in the UK and Crown Dependencies. Assisting a death remains illegal in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, while in Scotland, there is no specific offence, but those involved can still face prosecution under other laws.
As a result, Switzerland has become a destination for those seeking an assisted death, where organisations such as Dignitas operate within the law. Hundreds of people from the UK have made the journey in recent years, often in the final stages of serious illness.
Campaigners argue that the need to travel overseas creates a system that is both unequal and distressing.
Estimates suggest that arranging an assisted death abroad can also cost in the region of £15,000, covering medical reports, travel, accommodation and clinic fees. For many families, that figure is out of reach.
Research has suggested that while more than half of people in the UK (52 per cent) would consider travelling abroad for an assisted death if they were terminally ill, fewer than three in ten would be able to afford it. Supporters of a change in the law say this creates a situation where choice at the end of life is effectively limited to those with financial means.
There are also legal risks for loved ones. In many cases, people who travel to Switzerland rely on friends or family members to help organise the journey. Although prosecutions are rare, assisting someone to end their life can carry serious legal consequences, leaving relatives facing uncertainty at an already difficult time.
Families have described feeling that, despite the law, they had no real choice but to support their loved one’s wishes. However, the possibility of investigation or prosecution can add an additional layer of stress and anxiety.
People must often make the journey while they are still physically able to travel, which can mean leaving earlier than they might otherwise choose. Campaigners say this can result in individuals losing valuable time that could have been spent at home with family and friends.
In Switzerland, authorities must confirm that no laws have been broken, which involves officials reviewing evidence and, in some cases, speaking to those present at the death. Families have said this can feel intrusive and can disrupt the grieving process.
In many cases, cremation takes place in Switzerland, with ashes returned to the UK at a later date. This can limit funeral arrangements and, for some families, prevent traditional services from taking place in their home country.
Campaigners argue that these factors combine to create what they describe as an “outsourcing of assisted dying”, where people are forced to leave their own communities in order to access a choice that is not available at home.
Those in favour of legal change say a regulated system in the UK would allow terminally ill, mentally competent adults to make decisions about their own deaths within a safeguarded framework. They argue this would reduce inequality, remove the need for costly travel and allow people to remain close to loved ones at the end of their lives.
Opponents, however, continue to raise concerns about the potential risks of changing the law, particularly around the protection of vulnerable people and the wider ethical implications.
The debate remains one of the most sensitive in Parliament, with strong views on both sides.
Susanna’s decision to travel abroad, and her final message, is another voice in a wider conversation about how society supports people at the end of life and whether the law should change to reflect that.
Susanna travelled to Switzerland shortly after sending her message to the Totnes Times and passed away on April 17 2026.
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