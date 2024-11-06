As part of their 200th year and Field of Light art celebrations, local artist Steve Kenna has donated "Morning Sunrise" an original painting, to raise funds for Salcombe RNLI.
The painting is being exhibited at Helly Hansen in Salcombe.
In terms of ‘style’ his work is best described as eclectic. Steve’s practice is clearly drawn from various schools of art centring on the art traditions within the British Isles though his formal construction and expressive mark-making are unique.
Steve works in oils, acrylic, watercolour and traditional copper-plate etching.
He works on large-scale canvasses incorporating scenes of south Devon.
Having studied architecture at Kingston University and Bartlett School of Architecture UCL Steve persued a career in in architectural and interior design before returning to Salcombe to concentrate on his art.
Common to all Steve’s work is a search for luminous qualities both in the direct and indirect light that a potential painting subject presents but also as part of an exploration of ‘mass’, movement, time and the primacy of pictorial balance.
This may privilege the painting itself over the ‘subject’, particularly on the paintings surface where the illusion of depth is a principal consideration working in dialogue with light, form and composition.
Traditional methods of ‘glazing’ creating light and surface effects though transparent layers of colour is central to this process which is then countered with strong ‘form’ and vigorous mark making.
The winning bid will be announced at 2.30pm on Thursday December 5