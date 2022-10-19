Monster hunters needed in Ivybridge

By Amy Taylor  
Friday 21st October 2022 4:00 pm
[email protected]
Share
.
(Pixabay )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Monster hunters aged 16 and under are being called upon for the Ivybridge Halloween Town Trail.

Twenty eight creatures are hiding around Ivybridge, and the hunt, organised by The Ivybridge Chamber of Commence, requires monster hunters to track them down.

The Chamber of Commerce said: “Ghosts, vampires, werewolves and other creatures of the night are on the loose around Ivybridge. Can you help to spot them all?”

Lots of local businesses are taking part in the hunt, and those brave enough to get involved can pick up a starting form from various establishments around the town.

On a post on social media, the organsiers instructed the hunters to, “Pick up an entry form in shops, business and services across town, and use your monster-hunting skills to discover where each creature is hiding. Find all 28 creatures, and one lucky hunter will win a £50 reward!”

The deadline for the hunt is October 31st 2022.

More About:

Ivybridge
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0