Monster hunters needed in Ivybridge
Subscribe newsletter
Twenty eight creatures are hiding around Ivybridge, and the hunt, organised by The Ivybridge Chamber of Commence, requires monster hunters to track them down.
The Chamber of Commerce said: “Ghosts, vampires, werewolves and other creatures of the night are on the loose around Ivybridge. Can you help to spot them all?”
Lots of local businesses are taking part in the hunt, and those brave enough to get involved can pick up a starting form from various establishments around the town.
On a post on social media, the organsiers instructed the hunters to, “Pick up an entry form in shops, business and services across town, and use your monster-hunting skills to discover where each creature is hiding. Find all 28 creatures, and one lucky hunter will win a £50 reward!”
The deadline for the hunt is October 31st 2022.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |