(Modbury Rooster Ramble )

Modbury’s Rooster Ramble was launched on Sunday May 8 during the annual Modbury May Fair.

12 roosters were painted by local artists and placed around the historic market town for people to find by following the ramble route.

Each artist has drawn upon their own styles and inspiration to bring the rooster to life,

This will be followed by an auction of roosters in the Autumn and more information will be made available closer to the time.