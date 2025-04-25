Every year Modbury celebrates its colourful and chequered history at the beginning of May for 10 days.
A Royal Charter to hold an annual nine-day fair was granted to Modbury in 1329 by King Edward III.
The Charter was read by the Portreeve on May 3, the eve of the old St George’s Day to announce the start of the Fair and allowed that the people had the right to free trade and to sell liquor without a licence.
The freedom was symbolised by the Glove which on a pole with flowers was first hung on the Market Hall then on the Bell Inn on Broad Street.
The Town Crier reads the Charter and the Glove is hung there on the same building every year.
Modbury’s Town Crier will officiate and herald events throughout the fair.