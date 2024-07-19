The Brownston Gallery in Modbury has announced that Chris Stone, an Arts University Plymouth graduate, has been chosen as this year’s winner of the Fresh Talent Award.
The high standard of work produced by the students on the BA (Hons) Painting, Drawing & Printmaking course made picking a winner extremely tough.
Alison Mackenzie from the Brownston Gallery who presented the certificate this year said: “Chris’ work is so interesting, full of nostalgia and emotion.
“Although there are no people in his compositions, you can feel their presence in the man-made structures he paints.
“Recent depictions of old buildings and places direct you to a forgotten era but show the reality of the present day with great skill and affection.“
Chris says he is committed to investigating and understanding a sense of place through the exploration of Plymouth, its landscape, people, culture and local media: “My commitment to the area is a constituent of my personal practice and my involvement with community based art projects.
“I recognise the importance of enabling others through the arts and how this can bolster my individual endeavours. I believe artists don’t exist in isolation.
“I have become drawn to places that are away from the established tourist trail, such as industrial sites, defence establishments, urban parks and townscapes.
The covert underbelly, rather than the overt glossy coat.
“I believe that the“forgotten corners”deserve to be honoured through handcrafted, artistic souvenirs that recognise the importance of the familiar places that we encounter every day.”
Professor Stephen Felmingham, Pro Vice-Chancellor (Academic) at Arts University Plymouth, said: “The Brownston Gallery has a long and valued relationship with Arts University Plymouth and has supported our graduating students with the Fresh Talent Award for many years.
“The gallery has a great track record for identifying promising local artists and was an early supporter of BA (Hons) Painting, Drawing & Printmaking graduate Julie Ellis, whose career has gone from strength to strength.
The gallery will be showcasing a selection of Chris’ paintings at the annual South West Academy Spring Exhibition in March next year.
