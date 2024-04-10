A South Brent woman is continuing her efforts to raise money to help find a cure to help her mum.
Millie Hann started Hike4Happiness in 2021 to help raise money for Parkinson’s UK.
Millie's mum Philippa was diagnosed with young onset Parkinsons in 2017 age 49, leading to early retirement and a five month admission to Derriford early in 2022.
Millie set out to raise awareness by organising events and doing challenges herself such as a five day hike in Iceland, local hikes and football matches.
Sadly, In October 2023 Philippa was rediagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).
This is a rare neurological disease where you have similar symptoms to Parkinson’s but deteriorate quicker and your life is cut shorter, usually seven to nine years from diagnosis.
Millie and her two younger siblings are devastated but are doing all they can to support their mum who now lives in a nursing home and raise as much awareness for this rare disease.
There are approximately 3000 people in the UK affected by MSA, around five in every 100,000 people.
Millie said: “I’m excited and nervous to be launching my first event for MSA.
“When my mum was diagnosed 6 months ago I didn't have any idea what this rare disease was.
“It's certainly not talked about enough which is why she was misdiagnosed for seven years.
“I’m the eldest sibling, age 25.
“We are too young to lose our mum.
“This needs to change.
“I want to share my story about being a young carer and build a community to support others.”
On the June 1, Millie is organising a coastal walk to raise money for MSA trust for the first time.
They have joined Start Bay Inn which is where the walk will start at 10am heading to Start Point lighthouse and back across the beautiful coastline.
To finish the walk you can stop for fish and chips with all profits going to charity.
The entry fee is £10 with every penny going to charity.
Follow them on Instagram and Facebook @hike4happiness_