Supporters of South West equine welfare charity The Mare and Foal Sanctuary will soon get their first chance to meet Max - a life-size, fully articulated horse mannequin.
The rescue and recovery training mannequin was designed to train emergency crews in critical horse rescue situations.
The unique life-saving model was purchased through the charity’s first ever Crowdfunder and will be on-hand to greet visitors at the charity’s free-entry Summer Fete in Totnes later this month.
Max recently appeared on TV and radio, and as his fame has spread there is growing interest from local organisations across the South West for developing training partnerships.
Generous supporters donated more than £9,000 for Max, which has already helped train Sanctuary staff and local vets in equine extraction techniques.
Alongside a selfie with Max, visitors to the Summer Fete will be invited to meet some of the charity’s best-loved horses and ponies, including Ludo and Sir Didymus, who remain close companions at the Sanctuary after being found abandoned together on wasteland.
Visitors will also get the chance to find out about the Sanctuary’s Equine Assisted Services, building trust between rescued ponies and young people who may face difficult challenges in their own lives.
With equine demonstrations, local stallholders, games and activities, live music and a range of fantastic food and drinks, The Mare and Foal Sanctuary’s Summer Fete takes place at Coombe Park Equestrian and Education Centre, near Totnes, TQ9 6LW, on Sunday 25th August, 11am to 4pm. Admission is free.