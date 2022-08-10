Medical practice staff abused
Dartmouth Medical Practice has taken to Facebook following a spate of incidents of abuse by patients.
They posted: “It is with great regret that we again have to post this message.
We have once again seen a rise in cases where our staff members are finding themselves on the receiving end of verbal and written abuse. Our staff are working under extreme pressures and are not immune to the abuse they face on a daily basis.
We appreciate that patients can sometimes find the local healthcare systems, pathways and options confusing, sometimes frustrating, especially at a time when it appears many systems are changing. Our team will always work with you, the patient, to help direct you to the most appropriate place for your needs. We aim to work in a tolerant, amicable manner and will always ensure we support each individual patient as best as we can with the options available to us locally.
Our surgery operates within the Zero Tolerance guidelines of NHS England, so we politely ask that you refrain from directing any abuse at our staff.”
Comments posted in response include: “The practise are kind and helpful. They deserve our respect. Times are difficult for everyone. When we show care and respect, we recieve it back. No one deserves abuse and blame. Together we can achieve a great deal and compromise is always a good friend.”
“I can’t believe people have the audacity to complain about this surgery. This is my third Dr’s surgery in 10 years due to house moves and you guys are by far the most friendly, caring, progressive and efficient that I have dealt with. People do not realise how lucky they are!! I am saddened that you have to deal with this abuse, it is completely out of order.”
“I’ve had nothing but great service from the team at Dartmouth Medical Practice, what is up with some people nowadays not happy unless they’re having a whinge or rant at someone who can’t retaliate owing to their professionalism.”
