McColl’s shop in Kingsbridge closed following break in

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Kingsbridge & Salcombe Gazette. Read our privacy notice

Burglars broke into the Mc Coll’s shop on the Promenade in Kingsbridge.

The shop remains closed as police continue their investigation.

It was reported that entry was forced to the premises between 1am and 6am on Monday June 27 and a number of items taken.