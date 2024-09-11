Totnes Mayor, Cllr Emily Price, and Deputy Mayor, Cllr Tim Bennett, joined the fun and games at Totnes Carnival’s ‘Mad Hatter’s Tea Party’ including judging the Fancy Dress competition.
The community event was one of a programme of summer and winter events being organised by Totnes Carnival, which received a Totnes Town Council Community Grant for £2,377.50 earlier this year to help support their activities.
Cllr Emily Price said: “After going back to school, this was something for the kids and their carers to look forward to.
“Despite the appalling weather forecast, it was very rewarding to see first-hand the results of all the hard work of Totnes Carnival and how our Totnes Town Council Community Grant has been used to help bring the community together. We’re now really, really looking forward to the next big Totnes Carnival community event, the Lantern Parade through the town on Tuesday December 17.”