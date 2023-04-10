Volunteer coastwatchers reported a vessel in difficulty just minutes before the craft issued a Mayday distress call for help.
Members of the National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) at Prawle Point were contacted by the Start Point Lighthouse guide on Sunday, reporting concern for a small yacht with two people on board that appeared to be caught in strong tidal currents off Start Point.
NCI volunteers could see the yacht from their cliff top lookout, and identified it as the same vessel they had closely monitored two hours earlier, just south of Prawle Point.
They alerted Falmouth Coastguard to the stricken yacht, and a few minutes later heard a distress call from the boat over the radio.
The coastguard tasked Salcombe lifeboat to the rescue the yacht and tow it into Salcombe.
An NCI spokesperson said: “We received a call from Start Point lighthouse guide, reporting concern for a small yacht, with two persons on board, appeared to be caught in the tidal overfalls off Start Point.
“We had visual of the yacht, and identified as a vessel we had monitored closely two hours earlier just South of Prawle Point.
“We contacted Falmouth Coastguard, giving details of concerns, identification and position. A few minutes later we heard a Mayday on Channel 16.
“We contacted Falmouth again, to confirm that this was the same vessel. We gave bearing from Prawle, and distance off Start Point.
“Salcombe lifeboat was tasked, and contacted us on Channel 65 as they rounded Prawle Point. We gave details of the yacht, crew, and position.
“The lifeboat located the casualty vessel, and towed it back to Salcombe bar, where they handed over to the harbour launch.”