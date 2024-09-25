A young man from Shrewsbury who has landed a leading role on the Christmas Polar Express on the South Devon Railway is looking for digs in the area.
Matthew Romasiuk who is 27 will play a sinister character called Hobo as well as a more cheerful role as one of Santa’s elves.
Matthew joked: “The two roles are quite literally ‘polar’ opposites.”
Matthew is a graduate of the London School of Musical Theatre (LSMT) and has already had amateur lead roles in Legally Blonde, The Wedding Singer and Sweeney Todd.
He has also landed in role in a Scare Fest in Liverpool.
The production on the steam train kicks off on November 29 and carries on until Christmas Eve
running between Buckfastleigh and Totnes and is inspired by the famous animation film starring Tom Hanks.
Passengers young and old will be encouraged to wear festive pyjamas as the dancing chefs serve hot chocolate and cookies.
There’s also entertainment from the Conductor and crew.
Santa with then board the train with his elf and present everyone with a silver bell from his sleigh.
Matthew said: “I don’t yet know what to expect as we haven’t yet started rehearsals but we will have three days of rehearsals followed by the dress rehearsal.
“I certainly haven’t worked on a steam train before.”
Matthew’s father Steve said: “We’re so proud of Matthew and it’s really fantastic.
“The whole family come to watch him in his productions.
For more details visit: https://www.southdevonrailway.co.uk/visit-us/whats-on/polar-express/