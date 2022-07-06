Mangnall speaks up while Streeter remains mute on Boris

Politicians across Devon have been reacting to news that two of the most senior members of the Conservative cabinet have quit over Boris Johnson’s handling of recent scandals.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid resigned within minutes of each other on Tuesday. Earlier the Prime Minister had apologised over statements put out by number 10 about his knowledge of inappropriate behaviour by former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher.

Mr Johnson denied being aware of complaints against Mr Pincher before he gave him a government job, but it later emerged he did know about the allegations.

In his resignation letter, Rishi Sunak said he had been prepared to compromise to allow the prime minster to achieve his goals, but added: “Our people know that if something is too good to be true then it’s not true.”

He concluded: “I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that we cannot continue like this.”

Mr Javid’s resignation letter bore a similar tone and said: “We may not have always been popular, but we have been competent in acting in the national interest.

“Sadly, in the current circumstances, the public are concluding that we are now neither. The vote of confidence last month showed that a large number of our colleagues agree.”

MP for Totnes Anthony Mangnall was scathing of some of his colleagues.

He tweeted: “It is time for cabinet colleagues to recognise the appalling damage that the prime minister is doing to the party, government and country.

“It isn’t good enough and each day that passes those who sit in cabinet will be more complicit with this farcical situation.

As of 9am on Wednesday South West Devon MP Sir Gary Streeter remained mute on Twitter.