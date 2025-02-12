Police have arrested a man following a sexual assault in Plymouth.
Officers received a call at around 00.45am on Monday, February stating that a man had been sexually assaulted by another man at Devonport Park.
A scene guard was in place in the park while investigation work was carried out. It was later lifted.
The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.
A 34-year-old man from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of rape and remains in police custody at this time.
Officers would like to thank members of the public who assisted with the appeal.