Local wellness entrepreneur India Gooderham has been recognised as one of the UK’s 100 most inspiring female business owners.
On January 6, the founder of Ashburton-based Gentle Recovery Ltd was named in the prestigious f:Entrepreneur #iAlso100 campaign.
Launched in 2017 by Small Business Britain, the campaign celebrates exceptional women driving innovation and positive community impact. Ms. Gooderham, who started her business in 2022, was selected for her work developing a specialised online exercise and wellness programme for women affected by breast cancer.
The programme has already seen significant success through a pilot evaluation at the NHS Torbay District General Breast Care Unit. Results indicated the initiative provides vital physical and emotional support for women recovering from cancer treatment.
Beyond her digital platform, Ms. Gooderham provides one-to-one coaching, scar tissue therapy, and group yoga classes. She further contributes to the cancer community by volunteering for the Penny Brohn Cancer Centre and working with the Future Dreams Charity.
“I feel really honoured to have been selected,” Ms. Gooderham said. “Working alone on a start-up business can be a lonely experience, but having this kind of recognition and community support is going to be a huge boost”.
Michelle Ovens CBE, CEO of Small Business Britain, praised Ms. Gooderham as an "inspirational and remarkable role model" whose leadership makes a positive difference to wider society.
Research suggests that supporting female founders like Ms. Gooderham is vital for the economy, with the potential to add £250 billion to the UK if women scaled businesses at the same rate as men.
The #iAlso100 campaign also offers a host of events, training, and networking opportunities to boost skills, capability, and confidence.
To view the full list of the 100 female business owners featured in this year’s f:Entrepreneur #iAlso100 campaign, visit https://f-entrepreneur.com/ialso-100-2026/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.