Devon ranks first in Great Britain for pothole repairs, according to analysis of a Freedom of Information (FOI) request sent to 207 road-maintaining authorities.
The FOI, submitted by online used car retailer Cinch, shows Devon County Council carried out 191,272 pothole repairs between January 2022 and September 2025.
Across Great Britain, almost five million potholes were repaired during the 44-month period.
Rural, coastal and commuter areas dominate the top 10 authorities, highlighting the strain caused by extensive road networks, heavy traffic and increased weather damage.
Devon maintains more roads than any other authority in the country, with over 8,000 miles under its care.
Potholes in Devon can be reported at: https://www.devon.gov.uk/roads-and-transport/report-a-problem/report-a-pothole/
