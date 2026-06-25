On Tuesday, June 23 the Totnes Neighbourhood Team made their third drug supply arrest in a week.
Around midday, one of the PCSOs was enjoying some time off when they spotted a male by a vehicle in Totnes.
The PCSO recognised him as being wanted for disqualified driving and two breaches of court bail.
Officers rapidly attended, arrested him and seized his vehicle.
A subsequent search uncovered heroin and cocaine with an estimated street value of more than £18,500.
The male, from Totnes, has since been charged with: possession with Intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin, driving whilst disqualified and two breaches of court bail.
Whilst most people were settling down for the night; unfortunately the paperwork fairy failed to appear and some members of Totnes Neighbourhood Team didn’t book off until after 4am.
On Wednesday he appeared at Plymouth Magistrates Court where he was remanded in custody and has since been sent to prison.
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