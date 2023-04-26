Damian Bialas of Lower Washbourne Farm, Totnes is due to appear at Plymouth Magistrates tomorrow (Thursday 27 April) accused of possessing class A and class B drugs.
The 31-year-old is due to enter a plea to charges of possession of cannabis and cocaine.
On 10 June 2022 while in his blue Skodia Fabia car, Bialas is alleged to have had in his possession a small bag of green herbal matter, found inside a bag in the rear of the vehicle, which was later identified as cannabis, a class B drug.
On the same day, he was found with one gram of cocaine, a class A drug, in his possession.