Another successful fund raiser took place at Salcombe Rugby Club last Sunday (January 27) to raise funds for MacMillan nurses.
The acts ranged from 12 of the Modbury Uke'n'Sing players, led by Jezz Scott, who introduced and concluded the event with their lively and well honed performance of well know songs from mid 20th century.
The growing audience coming in from the rain happily joined in the choruses.
Graham Nurser on acoustic guitar then played whilst Claire Vessey sang a sea shanty and then to vary the mood a country song.
Andy Gill then performed some Beatles numbers to an audience that remembered the words well and were not shy of showing it.
A pure instrumental followed with Nola Baylis, one of the event organisers, then playing bass guitar whilst Wendy Stewart and Claire played their saxaphones - a nerve wracking experience for Wendy playing to this very full house as a first time performance together and in public but a great job was done.
To change the accent of the event a brief demonstration by Neil Barker showed that ukes aren't all about 'Leaning on a Lampost' and that they both change the mood of music and play unusual sounds - very thought provoking for the attentive audience.
The Small Fri Uke Group then joined the stage to sing three very different songs and ending up in their bowler hats to perform 'What's Going On' - a good question in these uncertain times.
The penultimate act, who played in last years event, was Rebecca Farrell singing popular songs accompanied by Andy Gill on keyboard and the pair wowed the audience.
This young couple who moved down from the Wirral last Autumn once again stunned an appreciative audience with their talent, warmth and modesty.
Whilst all the performers and the full audience had fun the event this Rock me Mama event raised over £130 for MacMillan nurses - not bad on a stormy night when we were concerned people might not brave the weather.
The next music event of this kind by mostly amateur local musicians is on Sunday March 23 at Salcombe
Rugby Club 5pm to 7pm.