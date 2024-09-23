Professor Raja Appuswamy from Eurecom in France, the lead data scientist for the project, said that the preservation of cultural artefacts represents an important use case for the emerging technology of synthetic DNA. “Using current standards, data stored on magnetic media has a very short life—only about 20–30 years—after which it starts to lose integrity,” Appuswamy said. “DNA, when used as a storage medium, has several advantages over magnetic media. It is 10 million times denser than magnetic tape and can store 1 exabyte of data in 1 cubic millimetre. It can last millennia when stored at room temperature.”