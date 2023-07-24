“Love Your Park”, brought to you by Kingsbridge Town Council, is back again and we think it’s going to be even better than before, a definite date for your diary! The event is taking place at The Recreation Ground Sunday 6th August from 11.00am to 4.00pm.
“Love Your Park” is a celebration of everything our Recreation Ground has to offer and a community event with something for everyone.
This will be an excellent day out with lots of free entertainment and fun for all ages.
New this year! The Mighty “Dom-Tink!” try-your-strength machine – soaring 20 feet into the sky, use the mighty hammer of destiny and whack the nobble to ring Uncle Tacko’s bell! (Small charge for 3 goes -everyone wins a free prize). Activities on offer will also include Punch & Judy, flea circus, bouncy castles (small charge), a bucking bronco, goat petting, community tennis sessions, Uncle Tacko & Ginger, gym and dance demonstrations, flowerpot painting, children’s story corner, go-green activities, learn-to-knit sessions, nature drawing with natural pigments, French boules, table tennis, lawn games and more. Kingsbridge Silver Band will play live and there will be stalls and PA music on the lawn. Aune Valley’s Catering Trailer will be on site offering a range of delicious takeaway food and refreshments throughout the day.
For more information, pick up a flyer at Kingsbridge Information Centre and the council offices – anyone and everyone is most welcome to come and enjoy our fabulous Green Flag park!