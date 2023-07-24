New this year! The Mighty “Dom-Tink!” try-your-strength machine – soaring 20 feet into the sky, use the mighty hammer of destiny and whack the nobble to ring Uncle Tacko’s bell! (Small charge for 3 goes -everyone wins a free prize). Activities on offer will also include Punch & Judy, flea circus, bouncy castles (small charge), a bucking bronco, goat petting, community tennis sessions, Uncle Tacko & Ginger, gym and dance demonstrations, flowerpot painting, children’s story corner, go-green activities, learn-to-knit sessions, nature drawing with natural pigments, French boules, table tennis, lawn games and more. Kingsbridge Silver Band will play live and there will be stalls and PA music on the lawn. Aune Valley’s Catering Trailer will be on site offering a range of delicious takeaway food and refreshments throughout the day.