Caroline Voaden, MP for South Devon, recently visited Kingsbridge Community College to speak with Sixth Form students about her career journey, the realities of working in Parliament, and the important issues facing young people today.
During her talk, Ms Voaden shared insights into her transition from international journalist to Member of the European Parliament (MEP), and now to her current role as an MP.
One of the key topics discussed during the session was the impact of smartphones and social media on the health and wellbeing of young people.
Ms Voaden led a discussion with Year 13 students on the proposal to ban social media use for under-14s, which nearly all students supported.
However, there was less consensus when the discussion extended to banning social media for under-16s, although many students agreed that smartphones were damaging to their health.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College, said:
"It was a privilege to welcome Caroline Voaden MP to our Sixth Form.
“Her visit sparked an important and thought-provoking conversation about the role of social media and smartphones in the lives of our young people.
“It’s vital that we continue to work together, as a community, to find solutions that support the mental health of our students in the digital age."
Caroline Voaden MP said:
“I was struck by how passionately students spoke about the impact smartphones and social media have on their wellbeing.
The idea of a smartphone lockbox solution is one that some schools are considering, but the costs and the need for practicality in supporting students with special educational needs (SEND) are important factors to consider.
“I don't believe a total ban on smartphones is the right approach, but I do believe action is needed.
“I’m proud to have co-sponsored the Safer Phones Bill and will continue to support efforts to create a safer online environment for young people.”