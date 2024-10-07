Kirsty Bonner is a local girl who has lived in Salcombe her whole life.
She recently entered the Miss Great Britain pageant and has been awarded the regional title of Miss Plymouth.
This will see her compete in the national final on October 18 in an attempt to win the title of Miss Great Britain.
Kirsty said: “I intend to use my platform of Miss Plymouth to raise awareness of issues surrounding safety at sea and conservation of the natural environment as I feel these are both such important issues, particularly living in Devon.
“I have been involved in a charity concert taking place in Salcombe in October for which proceeds will be donated to the RNLI.
“As a bigger girl, I am also eager to prove that your body shouldn't be a barrier to you achieving anything you set your mind to, and that every body is beautiful.”
Kirsty has also been raising money for Cancer Research UK as this is one of the Miss Great Britain official charities.
Over summer she completed the Race for Life in Plymouth to raise money for this cause.
Kirsty continued: “Having never competed in a pageant before, I will be spending the week or so perfecting my walk and preparing myself for the pageant world to which I am a complete novice!
“I’m very excited for this Miss Great Britain experience and am honoured to represent the area we live in.”
