January is usually a quiet time for business. Post-Christmas high streets can be quiet, and business slow after the madness of December.
On Fore Street in Ivybridge, high street business spoke about their successful Christmases and how their business is looking going into the new year.
The Conservative parliamentary candidate for South West Devon, Rebecca Smith, spoke to some of the high street businesses about their Christmas periods and their importance to Ivybridge. “We know that small businesses are the backbone of the local economy across the South West Devon constituency. Here in Ivybridge, Fore Street and Glanvilles Mill contribute a huge amount to the local community with their wide range of independent shops and businesses.
“Spending time talking with local business owners in Ivybridge recently, it was clear that they are committed to the community here and recognise the value they bring to the town by providing services and employment. Growing up with a small family business, I have seen first-hand the hard work that goes in to making a small business work and it is also why I love to visit small businesses.”
The South Hams Gazette went to visit some of the high street businesses and spoke to Matt Steele of The Ivybridge Bookshop about their Christmas and what business looks like going into the new year.
He said "people are out and about, and so far so good."