The Chancellor also promised £500 million for the technology sector, to fund AI innovation. Mr Mangnall added: “I’m going to be speaking to the Chancellor about seeing if we can attract some of that money into the South West, obviously I think we should be much more proactive in and positive about where we lead in terms of financial services and financial technology. But we should be very very positive about where we lead in AI, quantum computing and photonics and areas like this. Of course, South Devon is home to a large chunk of the photonics sector, and I want to make sure that it is playing its part. So, it’s very welcome to see the chancellor recognising this, but it’s also playing to our strength and that’s exactly what we need to do if we want to see the economy grow.”