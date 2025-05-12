A new study has revealed the UK’s most budget-friendly supermarkets, with Aldi taking the top spot. Meanwhile, M&S Food and Co-op, both of which have suffered cyber attacks in recent days, ranked at the bottom of the list.
Tesco and Aldi ranked second and third, respectively, as each supermarket was ranked based on their price for 30 common household products.
Financial website Afforda analysed data from YouGov to find the most popular supermarkets in the UK. The total price of all 30 products was tallied up and the supermarkets were ranked from the cheapest to the most expensive.
Aldi tops the ranking, with a total cost of £47.31 for an average weekly shop. Some of Aldi’s cheapest items were baked beans, at £0.27 per tin, penne pasta, at £0.41 per 500 grams, and a loaf of white bread, at £0.47.
In second place is Tesco, with a total cost of £49.28 for an average weekly shop. Tesco’s baked beans came in just one penny more than Aldi, at £0.28, while penne pasta and a loaf of white bread were the same, at £0.41 and £0.47.
Third in the ranking is Asda, with a total cost of £52.76 for an average weekly shop. Baked beans saw a steep increase in price at Asda compared with Aldi and Tesco, coming in at £0.43. Penne pasta and a loaf of white bread also fetched higher prices of £0.69 and £0.74.
"In today's challenging economy, this study highlights that shoppers who look for value can save a lot at budget supermarkets in the UK, namely Aldi, Tesco and Asda.
Morrisons places fourth, with a total cost of £52.83 for an average weekly shop and Sainsbury’s came in fifth with a total cost of £52.88.