In her book “Thoughts to Make Your Heart Sing”, Sally Lloyd-Jones observes the miraculous, natural world: a giraffe cleans its ears with its half-metre tongue; the yawning hippo is inviting birds to come and clean its teeth; no two zebras have identical stripes - and fifty thousand cells in your body will die and be replaced while you read this sentence.
‘What A Wonderful World’ indeed - and how fitting that Sir David Attenborough’s commentary over the film screened at his 100th birthday celebration earlier this month were the lyrics of Louis Armstrong’s timeless song.
Yet wonder alone does not guarantee that we humans will worship our Creator.
In “I Don’t Have Enough Faith to be an Atheist” co-authors Norman Geisler and Frank Turek cite astrophysicist Hugh Ross: there is a one chance in 10 to the power of 138 that any planet in the universe would have life-supporting conditions - yet here we are!
(To illustrate the sheer size of that number, there are, apparently, ‘only’ 10 to the power of 70 atoms in the entire universe).
Interestingly, both authors began as sceptics. Their journey toward belief came through examining evidence they found compelling enough to move from atheism, through theism to following Jesus! Their book claims that the Bible is true beyond reasonable doubt.
They accept, however, that no amount of evidence can compel anyone to believe in a Creator, for they assert that belief involves not just the mind, but also the will.
Perhaps we don’t want to believe that, despite everything, the Someone who designed the universe also loved us enough to die for us and is coming back to mend His broken world. Too good to be true? Or too good not to be true. Who takes the bigger leap of faith - the Christian or the sceptic?
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