We are halfway through the 50 day journey to Pentecost on May 24th.
After the Treachery, Tragedy and Triumph of Easter -Jesus has gone missing walkabout. But He was going by the Book, the Old Testament Prophets which He had quoted to his disciples, especially Moses who foretold that the Messiah would suffer much before attaining Glory.
Now, leaderless, bereft and uncertain of their future, 2 of them are walking home to Emmaus, a village 7 miles from Jerusalem. They are discussing what will happen now -dare they risk scorn even danger, by declaring their allegiance to Jesus?
Unaware a stranger behind them had overheard them they are startled when he asks what events they were discussing.
So they explain all that had led up to the crucifixion of their beloved friend and now his body is missing from his tomb.
We believed that he might be the Messiah they said sadly. The stranger quoted scripture to them explaining much that they had heard Jesus say.
The disciples had now reached their home in Emmaus but as their companion made to continue on, they asked him to come in and share a meal with them as it was near evening.
As they sat at table, their guest took some bread, broke it and gave thanks, offering it to them. Immediately as they recognised Jesus He vanished from sight.
I have come to identify with this journey as my own. One of St Pauls letters urges us to “Pray continually”
I thought that was a step too far, until I realised its not the ‘hands together eyes closed’ of long ago Sunday School. Just that as everywhere I go, He is with me, so I ask His guidance through every day as we walk it – together.
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