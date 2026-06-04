Having recently celebrated the feasts of Pentecost and the Trinity in our Churches, hopefully we pondered the wonder and mystery of what they might mean for us! They are both such awesome events for our Spiritual Faith and just as they dramatically changed the lives of Jesus’s disciples, we too can be changed and encouraged into a deeper knowledge and understanding .
How can we let these significant events leave us unaltered? Transformation can come about in each one of us if we desire it and ask for God’s Grace and help. We have all we need as the blueprint for our lives if we follow and dwell on the recorded Testaments and example of Jesus’s teachings, of which there are many for every possible situation.
He is the Cornerstone of our lives, but we need to grow in complete trust and faithfulness towards him. During his ministry He turned the old laws up-side-down and instead showed us that peace and Love overcome all adversity, hatred and violence.
Essentially, we are created to help and serve God through our love of Him and everyone we encounter, regardless of their race, colour, creed or circumstance - strangers as well as friends.
We are promised, that through Him, we can receive all the amazing and unlimited gifts we need to do His will, but in return we need to truly surrender and let the Holy Spirit take over and guide every moment of our lives! “Ask and you shall receive,” Jesus taught us. How the World would be transformed if only everyone heeded His prompting, but let’s not wait for others to do so, let it begin with us!
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