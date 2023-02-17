Park Life South West, in association with Kingsbridge Town Council and South Hams District Council, is running its second day planting a Community Orchard in the town.
If you'd like to volunteer your time, make your way down to Rack Park today (Friday, February 17) between 10 and 3 pm to get involved in planting a variety of fruit trees.
SHDC and Kingsbridge Ward Councillor Denise O'Callaghan said: "It was fabulous to see so many people, old and young, yesterday, enthusiastically planting a variety of fruit trees yesterday under the guidance of the Park Life experts.
Great fun and helping our environment too."
The tree planting will be from 10 am to 3 pm today and then again on Saturday, March 11th (10 am to 3 pm) at Wallingford Road.