'Le Bellot', the 131m luxury expedition cruise ship, run by Ponant has made a welcome return to Dartmouth.
With a maximum of 184 guests on board, she has a very special feature - The Blue Eye - located below the waterline of the ship.
It is an innovative underwater lounge, perfect for taking a unique look at life under water.
With underwater sensors, anchorless electronic positioning system, ballast water and grey water treatment, reduced noise and vibrations, there is an obvious respect for the environment.
The website description reads: ‘If you’ve ever dreamed of voyaging where the wild meets refinement, Le Bellot delivers.
Designed to whisper elegance even in remote polar or tropical settings, this ship offers a hushed, graceful ambience complemented by sleek, modern design. ‘
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