Construction of Kingsbridge pump track will begin on Monday, May 11.
Forte Trailscapes will be onsite crafting the pump track with the build expected to take five to six weeks.
There will be restricted access to rear area of the recreation ground while they work their magic, sorry for any inconvenience caused while they bring it to life.
A pump track is a continuous, looped circuit of dirt or asphalt featuring rollers (small hills) and berms (banked turns) designed to be ridden without pedalling.
Riders generate speed by using a "pumping" motion—shifting their body weight up and down.
They are popular for bikes, skateboards, scooters, and rollerblades.
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