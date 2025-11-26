LandWorks at Dartington is getting festive.
The charity which aims at giving former prisoners a fresh start has Christmas gifts available in their shop that have been made on-site.
The charity’s slogan is Reducing Reoffending. Transforming Lives and with a very low re-offending rate that is what it does
They provide trainees with vocational and work experience across a range of enterprises on their site. These include a sustainably operated market garden, a woodwork shop, and a pottery studio.
All offer produce for sale to the local community.
Participation in these enterprises builds social skills, increases self-worth, and encourages self-responsibility. Alongside this core training, LandWorks provides practical resettlement support and counselling to ensure a holistic response to the needs and challenges faced by ex-offenders.
Visit: https://www.landworks.org.uk/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.