“We just don’t understand.” said Nikki Turton, Chair of the Salcombe Community Land Trust. “We believed that we as the CLT alongside our partner housing association, Aster Group, had addressed all the legal concerns raised by the landowners over the last four years so we really don’t understand why, at the eleventh hour, they have changed their minds. We are now worried for the local community which has been waiting for this development, which was to be comprised entirely of social rented properties for locals, built and maintained by Aster.