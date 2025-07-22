There’s a chance to see a production of Puccini’s La Bohème in West Alvington next month and raise funds for Kingsbridge Foodbank.
Performed by kind permission of Victoria and Magnus Goodlad.
Join the young professional opera singers of Devon Opera for this production sung in Italian.
Devon Opera delivers fully staged, costumed productions on an intimate studio scale at exclusive venues around the County.
Productions are sung in the original language with subtitles, accompanied by a small instrumental ensemble.
They and their predecessors have been providing opera lovers with live professional events since 2005.
Amongst a stunning cast, Mimi will be played by Victoria Armillotta, a British-Italian soprano currently based in London supported by the International Opera Awards. Rodolfo will be played by Martins Smaukstelis, a Latvian-born tenor and the winner of the Emmy Destinn Awards 2024. Martins has sung with some of the most prominent companies including Glyndebourne Festival, Garsington, Wexford and The Grange Festival.
The Emmy Destinn Young Singers Awards competition was established in 2000 in London.
Its burgeoning popularity has inspired us to expand the event and occasionally stage the Final in Emmy Destinn's beloved Prague.
It takes place every two years.
With acclaimed opera director, Anna Gregory’s emotionally intense staging and the pianist, Christopher Middleton, who has worked internationally as a repetiteur at opera houses including the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, this special evening promises a magical performance.
The performance is on Saturday August 16 at Bowringsleigh, West Alvington TQ7 3LL.
Arrival is at 4.30pm for drinks and a walk around the gardens.
The performance is at 6pm with an hour’s interval for picnics which you bring yourself.
The performance concludes at 9pm.
It is smart dress with no jeans or trainers and the performance will be staged in a marquee.
Over 16’s over, no dogs and parking will be available.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.