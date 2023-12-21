Police in Kingsbridge were called out to a knife incident on Wednesday, December 20.
According to the force, the incident happened just after 3pm on Embankment Road and involved reports that a group of youths were causing a disorder.
Officers attended the scene, although police have not disclosed the nature of the offences.
In a brief statement to this paper, police sergeant Peter Shotton said “an individual with a knife” had been involved.
He said: “Officers attended the scene and carried out several searches for a weapon which was not located. Our enquiries are ongoing into this report.
“We identified an individual in connection to the incident. Due to the age of the individual involved, we are working with partner agencies and doing all that we can to address the ongoing issues.”