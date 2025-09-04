Four young actors take centre stage in the next production by award-winning local amateur dramatics society KATS.
A spokesperson for the group said: "Their youth brings a vibrancy and 'mild' hysteria that the old and bold have missed." Two of the new stars of the stage, Daryna Handzeshyna and Brynn Walsh, are currently studying at Kingsbridge Community College.
"Joining KATS has been brilliant and rehearsals are such a laugh," said Daryna, with Brynn agreeing, adding "You learn a lot from the other actors who have been doing this 'stage thing' for many, many years".
Daryna, Brynn, Dina, and Oli are all currently rehearsing for KAT's next play, Play On! About a pretty poor Amateur Dramatics society called the Parcombe Regis Theatrical Society or PRATS for short, who are struggling to put on a Murder Mystery that the writer keeps on changing the plot too, the walls are wobbling, doors are sticking, and the sound effects are never right. This hysterical laugh-out-loud comedy has all the hallmarks of being a great show and can be seen at the end of September at Malborough Village Hall.
The spokesperson for KATS added, "Being on stage, behind the scenes, designing sets, or costumes are all great ways to increase mental well-being and to be part of a vibrant group. Anyone and Everyone is welcome to join KATS. We do one play and one musical a year and pride ourselves on our professionalism."
KATS has been entertaining local audiences for over 100 years, with Trial by Jury as the ﬁrst production in 1901. Initially an operatic company, by the 21st century it had evolved into a multi-talented theatrical company producing a musical each March and a play in September.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.