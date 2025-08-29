New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of South Hams’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: AJOK at 87 Fore Street, Kingsbridge; rated on August 21
• Rated 5: Aramark @Princess Yachts 8-11 Central Avenue at Unit 8 To 13, Central Avenue, Lee Mill Industrial Estate, Lee Mill; rated on August 19
• Rated 5: Westward Cafe & Truck Stop at Westward Cafe, Lee Mill Services, Lee Mill Bridge; rated on August 13
• Rated 5: Ming Restaurant at Old Mother Hubbards Cottage, Market Street, Yealmpton; rated on July 30
• Rated 5: Rochelle's River Cafe at 16 Glanvilles Mill, Ivybridge; rated on July 30
• Rated 5: Twenty Seven by Jamie Rogers at 9-11 Mill Street, Kingsbridge; rated on July 30
• Rated 5: La Ranchera at 2 Regal House, Church Street, Kingsbridge; rated on July 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Packhorse Inn at The Pack Horse, Plymouth Road, South Brent; rated on July 30
• Rated 5: Ferry Inn at The Ferry Inn, Fore Street, Salcombe; rated on July 29
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Pizza Time 2 at 10 Duke Street, Kingsbridge; rated on August 20
• Rated 5: Pizza Kebab Express at 7 Fore Street, Ivybridge; rated on July 28
• Rated 3: Pizza Loca at 23 Fore Street, Ivybridge; rated on August 7