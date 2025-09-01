Waterborn SUP founder Crispin Jones and Kingsbridge Community College PE teacher Rachel Booton have been selected to represent Team GB at the ICF Stand Up Paddleboard World Championships in Abu Dhabi this October. For Crispin, it marks a particularly poignant moment — the final year he is eligible to qualify, making this his last chance to compete on the world stage.
The pair hadn’t set out with the World Championships in mind when they entered the Falmouth Bay Open in June. But after strong performances secured them both a place on the GB squad, they suddenly found themselves preparing for the biggest event of their sporting lives.
“I had to cancel lessons in Kingsbridge because we were on thunder and lightning warnings,” explains Crispin. “I knew there was a race on down in Falmouth. We battled our way around the course and then a couple of days later got the email saying you’ve been selected for Team GB.”
“One week we were juggling jobs, families and the South Hams tides — the next, we were wearing Team GB kit,” Rachel adds. “It still doesn’t feel real. Even though we’re doing all this training, every now and then I have to think, ‘this is real’.”
+ 2
(View All)
Crispin and Rachel demonstrate a sprint on Kingsbridge Estuary.
Crispin and Rachel have been selected to represent Team GB in the Distance and Technical Races, respectively. As the sport is still relatively new, athletes are required to self-fund. A GoFundMe has been set up with a £2,000 goal, alongside a Vintage SUP Rally from Kingsbridge to Salcombe and an Auction of Promises with donations from South West businesses.
“We never had it in our eyes that we’d be going to Abu Dhabi in October,” says Rachel. “That’s why we’re having to do all our sponsorship and fundraising relatively quickly, whereas a lot of the other team always have that in their sights.”
“This is the last year that I can be selected as the cutoff is 40,” explains Crispin. “On the one hand I really can’t afford this but professionally I can’t afford not to. I think I’d look back in a couple of years’ time if I hadn’t done it going, ‘I could have represented my country but decided it was too expensive’ — that would not sit well.”
Both started paddleboarding as a hobby, but it quickly grew into passion and skill. “The highlight is just going to be out there racing, representing the country, and taking in that experience,” they agree. “But I’d like to finish in the top 20, that’s what makes the world rankings,” Crispin adds.
The Auction of Promises fundraiser takes place on 27 September, with bidders able to jostle for dining experiences, cottage getaways and massage sessions. For Crispin and Rachel, this isn’t just about racing — it’s about putting Kingsbridge on the world stage. Now they’re asking their community to help paddle them the last stretch to Abu Dhabi.
For more information about their experience and the fundraisers, visit the Waterborn SUP website or scan the QR code to go straight to the GoFundMe page.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.