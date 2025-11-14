As the South West’s Champion of Champions, Kingsbridge was selected to represent the region at the Royal Horticulture Society’s (RHS) Britain in Bloom finals, the UK’s biggest community gardening competition.
The awards ceremony, hosted in Brighton, saw Kingsbridge in Bloom walk away with a RHS Gold Award in the Small Town category, putting the town deservedly alongside the very best floral displays in the country.
Kingsbridge in Bloom Chair, Adrienne Benton, and group member, Gill Matthews, received the award – which was presented by Arit Anderson from the BBC’s Gardeners’ World.
Entries were received from Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and across England, with finalists judged over the summer on the quality of their displays and the story behind them.
Judging was focused on horticultural excellence, community involvement and environmental awareness.
Judges Geraldine King and Nick Jones called Kingsbridge in Bloom “an outstanding entry with an array of horticultural gems throughout the tour.”
Specific attention was drawn to “the recently introduced sustainable planting at South Hams Hospital – where grasses, palms and blue geraniums have been selected to cope with climate change,” and the judges praised the “strong and dedicated group of volunteers who are passionate about looking after their town.”
Throughout the year the Kingsbridge in Bloom team can be seen planting, weeding and watering beds, planters and baskets around the town centre, on the quay and at key gateways into Kingsbridge, helping to create a warm welcome for residents and visitors alike.
“The stars of the show are our volunteers,” agrees Gill – who adds that the group are actively seeking new members to maintain the “high standards” of horticulture the town has come to enjoy.
Visit the Kingsbridge in Bloom website or find a group member in a high-vis jacket on Wednesday mornings for more information about how to get involved.
