Students from Kingsbridge Community College are showcasing their creative talents in a new A-Level Art and Photography exhibition, Sixth Sense, now on display at Harbour House.
The exhibition, which runs until 21 March, brings together an impressive body of work created by sixth form students exploring themes of perception, identity, imagination and the world around them.
Visitors can view the collection from Tuesday to Saturday between 10am and 5pm.
Featuring a wide range of artistic styles and techniques, the exhibition ‘highlights the creativity and technical skill students have developed through the college’s Art, Craft and Design curriculum’.
Principal Tina Graham said art provides students with a powerful way to respond to the world around them.
“Through projects like this exhibition, our students are able to showcase their creativity, explore powerful ideas and develop the confidence to share their artistic voices with a wider audience,” she said.
The exhibition has been organised by the college, part of the Education South West multi-academy trust, and offers the local community the chance to see the results of months of work by students preparing for their A-level assessments.
It also reflects the college’s wider commitment to creative enrichment, with students regularly taking part in workshops, artist collaborations and visits that connect their studies to the wider creative industries.
Matthew Shank, CEO of Education South West, said: “It’s fantastic to see the creativity, imagination and technical skill our students have developed on display for the community.
“Exhibitions, like Sixth Sense, highlight how important the arts are in education, giving young people the confidence to express their ideas, explore different perspectives and develop their own creative voice.”
He added that the trust was “incredibly proud” of the students from Kingsbridge Community College for the originality and commitment they had shown in producing such an inspiring body of work.
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