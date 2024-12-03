This year’s annual Carol singing, organised by Kingsbridge Town Council, is taking place on the Bandstand at 6pm on Friday December 20.
The fabulous Dulcie Dixon will be leading the sing-along, accompanied by Robin Brett on Keyboard.
This will be an informal affair for all the family where everyone is encouraged to join in.
New this year, local choirs Kingsbridge Sings, Salcombe Larks, the Stanborough Chorus and shanty crew Mizzen Link will be there and the Kingsbridge Silver Band will also lift the spirits with festive music performances.
There will be hot drinks and a mince pie, or two.
Proceeds will go to Horizons Family Advice Support Team.