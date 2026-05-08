Every year, the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) runs a national competition for all A-level Chemistry students in the UK.
The RSC Chemistry Olympiad is designed to be challenging and goes well beyond the syllabus students cover in class.
This year, a group from Kingsbridge Community College (KCC) were amongst the winners.
A spokesperson from KCC said: “Winning an award is an outstanding achievement, especially for our Year 12 students, who had only been studying A-Level Chemistry for one term when they sat the two-hour paper.
“Huge congratulations to our incredible students — we are so proud of each and every one of you.”
Intended to challenge and inspire, the UK Chemistry Olympiad (UKChO) is a unique opportunity for students to push themselves further and excel in scientific fields.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.