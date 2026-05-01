The Maha-Bharat in Kingsbridge has officially been listed among the Top 100 Asian Restaurants in the UK for 2026 at the Asian Curry Awards.
To make the achievement even more special, they were honoured with the award at the House of Commons in London.
A spokesperson said: “It was a great opportunity to network with others in the industry, and to gain valuable insight into how we can continue to drive success within the hospitality sector, especially at a time when many businesses are facing challenges.
“This recognition reflects the passion, dedication, and hard work that goes into everything we do, from our kitchen to your table.
“We look forward to welcoming you all soon and celebrating this milestone together. “
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.