Students and staff at Kingsbridge Community College,(KCC)part of Education South West, have taken part in a talent show this term.
On the 25th of September, the college community came together to present their unique talents in a show put on for students and staff.
In a twist of musical fate, all the participating acts ended up being singers or performing as bands. The hall was bursting to the brim when the contest was underway, with some students listening from outside the hall.
The acts were judged by three Sixth Form students who had difficult decisions to make as they agreed that every act was brilliant. The overall winner was Flossie McShea, with Aysha Hallett in second place and the band The Marquies coming in third. Mr Roberts won the staff section of the competition after serenading the hall with his guitar.
At KCC, the music department intends to provide a ‘Centre of Excellence’ within which students can flourish and from which students can springboard; preparing each to potentially go on to study at a Music College, or indeed simply relish being involved in music-making at KCC in some way.
Staff want students to feel they have a safe and supportive space that offers them room to take learning risks and explore their self-expression and creativity, whilst awarding them the opportunity to develop as expert musicians via a robust curriculum.
Tina Graham, Principal at Kingsbridge Community College said:
“Many congratulations to Flossie and Mr Roberts on taking first place in the student and teacher categories. It was brilliant to showcase the amazing talent we have here at KCC and I am also so proud that all our students were so supportive of each other, cheering and clapping as loudly as they could after each performance!”
Matthew Shanks, CEO of Education South West said:
“At Education South West we want all children to go to a school which helps them find out what their individual talents are and help progress them. This talent show was a great way of celebrating the young people who have already got the performing bug and it was lovely to hear that the teachers got involved too.”